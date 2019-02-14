Neal A. Lamana, 84, of Bethlehem, died peacefully at home on Saturday, February 09, 2019. He was born in Hazleton on June 27, 1934; son of the late Gennaro and Mary (Gorga) Lamana. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elaine (Geldon) Lamana. Neal will be remembered as a caring, family oriented man who was proud of his Italian heritage. Neal was a graduate of Liberty High School class of 1952 and a proud member of the US Air Force. He served as a City of Bethlehem police officer for 32 years as a juvenile officer and investigator with the Charlie Team. He was a member of the FOP Star Lodge #20. His son was fortunate enough to work with Neal until Neal's retirement; one of the few father and sons to work together in the history of the police department. Prior to serving our community he used his woodworking and carpentry skills for Bethlehem Woodcraft. Neal was a talented photographer and enjoyed taking photos around the city. He collected Bethlehem photographs and memorabilia and was a Nascar enthusiast. Neal taught his precious granddaughter to not fear thunderstorms and enjoyed crossword puzzles. He always put his kids first and he glowed with pride at their accomplishments. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Elaine; son, John and his wife, June and their daughter, Taylor; daughter, Lisa Lauer and her husband, Jim and their grand fur babies, Dio, LaBella and the late Pita with whom he had a special bond; as well as his brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Jean Sobota; Godchildren; nephews; nieces; and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Jenny, Marie, Nellie, Frances, Philip, Peter and Antoinette. Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1817 First St. Bethlehem, PA 18020 on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 8:30-10:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow. Burial with military honors will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church and/or Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary