Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
Ned O. Bobb


1920 - 2020
Ned O. Bobb, passed away on January 29, 2020. He was born in Allentown on January 14, 1920 to the late William and Tamie Bobb. Ned retired from Mack Trucks after 40 years of employment. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy during WWII.

Survivors: Daughters: Barbara (Tom), Deborah (Bob), Patricia and Sandra (Terry), Grandchildren: Tommy, Tara and Laura and Great-Grandchildren: Katie, Ashley, Mac, Nathan, Jordan and Jax. Ned was married to the late Marjorie G. Bobb for 40 years. He was predeceased by 4 Brothers and 3 Sisters.

A Military Graveside Service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11 A.M. in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.

Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 31, 2020
