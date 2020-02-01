|
|
Nedra Hosfeld (Moser) Hendricks, 94, of Towamencin Twp., PA, formerly of Boyertown, PA, passed away Jan. 30, 2020. She was the wife of the late David Gross Hendricks. Surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside service at 10:30am on Feb. 4, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery, E. Main St., Macungie, PA, and to her memorial service at 10am on Feb. 8, 2020, at Salem Bible Church, 8031 Salem Bible Church Rd., Macungie, PA. The complete obituary can be read at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 1, 2020