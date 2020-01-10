Morning Call Obituaries
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Neida B. Gunkle

Neida B. Gunkle Obituary
Neida B. Gunkle, 91, formerly of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Orwigsburg Center. She was the wife of the late Harvey A. Gunkle, Sr. Born in Henningsville, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Addie (Reinert) Gambler. Neida was employed at the former Sandra Manufacturing and Stewart Sandwiches. She was also a former member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Emmaus. Neida enjoyed playing BINGO.

Survivors: Son: William D. Gunkle of Pine Grove, Lee M. Gunkle of Emmaus; Daughters: Christine J. Gunkle of McKinney, TX, Sandra A. Roberts of Allen, TX; Grandchildren: 11; Great-grandchildren: 10; one great great-grandson.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Animals in Distress, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg 18036 or donor's favorite charity.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 10, 2020
