Neil C. Taylor, 88, of Summit Hill, Pa, formerly of Allentown, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was the husband of Nancy J. (Ziegler) Taylor. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in August 2019. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Warren R. and Miriam B. (Shick) Taylor. Neil was a graduate of Allentown H.S., class of 1949 and attended Temple University. He was a veteran of the US Army and honorably served from 1954-1956. Neil started as an apprentice machinist, later became Supervisor of Plant Engineering for Ingersoll-Rand Company and retired after 44 years of service with the company. Mr. Taylor was a former member of Faith Evangelical Free Church, Allentown, where he was a founding charter member, was a Sunday School teacher, served on the Elder Board, served with the Jamaican Christian School for the Deaf and served with Seniors in Action.
Survivors: Wife, Nancy; Children: Scott and his wife Kathie of Stamford, CT, Gregg and his wife Julie of Essex Junction, VT, Sheryl and her husband Alan Shiffer of Kutztown, Keith and his wife Carol of Summit Hill, Gayle and her husband Tony Schirillo of Leland, NC; Brothers: Curtis and Dwight; Sisters: Phyllis Bryan and Althea Lorah; Grandchildren: 19; Great-grandchildren: 18.
Private services for interment at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown, PA.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Missions Fund of Faith Evangelical Free Church, 6528 Hamilton Boulevard, Allentown, PA 18106.
Arrangements made by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown, PA www.stephensfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.