Neil C. Taylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Neil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neil C. Taylor, 88, of Summit Hill, Pa, formerly of Allentown, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was the husband of Nancy J. (Ziegler) Taylor. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in August 2019. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Warren R. and Miriam B. (Shick) Taylor. Neil was a graduate of Allentown H.S., class of 1949 and attended Temple University. He was a veteran of the US Army and honorably served from 1954-1956. Neil started as an apprentice machinist, later became Supervisor of Plant Engineering for Ingersoll-Rand Company and retired after 44 years of service with the company. Mr. Taylor was a former member of Faith Evangelical Free Church, Allentown, where he was a founding charter member, was a Sunday School teacher, served on the Elder Board, served with the Jamaican Christian School for the Deaf and served with Seniors in Action.

Survivors: Wife, Nancy; Children: Scott and his wife Kathie of Stamford, CT, Gregg and his wife Julie of Essex Junction, VT, Sheryl and her husband Alan Shiffer of Kutztown, Keith and his wife Carol of Summit Hill, Gayle and her husband Tony Schirillo of Leland, NC; Brothers: Curtis and Dwight; Sisters: Phyllis Bryan and Althea Lorah; Grandchildren: 19; Great-grandchildren: 18.

Private services for interment at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown, PA.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Missions Fund of Faith Evangelical Free Church, 6528 Hamilton Boulevard, Allentown, PA 18106.

Arrangements made by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown, PA www.stephensfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Grandview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
Neil and Nancy were such an encouragement to me at Faith Church in my early walk as a Christian. They were so faithful to missions, their family and their Faith Church Family. Neil always had a smile and a funny little comment for everyone. He and Nancy were so welcoming to my parents at Seniors in Action. I remember Neil quite fondly. My sympathies, prayer and love to Nancy and the entire family. Absent from the body, present with Christ, but oh how difficult it is for those who remain. Thinking of you.
Linda Woodin
Friend
Our deepest sympathy to you Nancy and your family on your sad loss. I had the pleasure of working with Neil at Ingersoll Rand Company for over 30 yrs. He is going to be greatly missed by everyone he touched. God Bless you and your family.
Stan and Lois Mann
Stanley Mann
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved