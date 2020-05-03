Neil and Nancy were such an encouragement to me at Faith Church in my early walk as a Christian. They were so faithful to missions, their family and their Faith Church Family. Neil always had a smile and a funny little comment for everyone. He and Nancy were so welcoming to my parents at Seniors in Action. I remember Neil quite fondly. My sympathies, prayer and love to Nancy and the entire family. Absent from the body, present with Christ, but oh how difficult it is for those who remain. Thinking of you.

Linda Woodin

Friend