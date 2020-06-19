Neil D. Quier, 75, of Orefield, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in his home. He was the loving husband of Linda M. (Christman) Quier. They were married for 52 years last October.



Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Leonard and Lila (Schmid) Quier. Neil was a pipe fitter for Steamfitters Local Union 420. He enjoyed time with his grandchildren and his beloved labs and going to auctions.



Survivors: Wife; sons, Terry, Brian and David; daughter, Kim; five grandchildren. Neil was predeceased by a son, Barry, brother, Keith and a sister, Sandra.



Services: A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. No calling hours. Arrangements by Hunsicker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Orefield.



Contributions: Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.



