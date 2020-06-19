Neil D. Quier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Neil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neil D. Quier, 75, of Orefield, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in his home. He was the loving husband of Linda M. (Christman) Quier. They were married for 52 years last October.

Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Leonard and Lila (Schmid) Quier. Neil was a pipe fitter for Steamfitters Local Union 420. He enjoyed time with his grandchildren and his beloved labs and going to auctions.

Survivors: Wife; sons, Terry, Brian and David; daughter, Kim; five grandchildren. Neil was predeceased by a son, Barry, brother, Keith and a sister, Sandra.

Services: A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. No calling hours. Arrangements by Hunsicker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Orefield.

Contributions: Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hunsicker Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3438 Route 309
Orefield, PA 18069
(610) 841-7050
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved