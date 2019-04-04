|
|
Neil Lamar Heffelfinger, Sr., 84, of Hummelstown Manor passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019.Born December 30, 1934 in Danielsville, he was a son of the late William and Effie (Reimer) Heffelfinger and preceded in death by siblings Dorothy Clark, Carl Heffelfinger, and Shirley Hirschman.He was a graduate of Ramey Unit School at Ramey Air Force Base, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, attended William and Mary College, Williamsburg, Virginia and retired as service manager from the former Sunderland Chevrolet, Lemoyne. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and played the piano by ear.Surviving are his children Terry Heffelfinger and husband Daniel Furci, Neil Heffelfinger, Jr., and Amy Heffelfinger; siblings Joanne Ritter, Larry Heffelfinger, and Roger Heffelfinger; grandchildren Maria Furci, Derek Furci, and Ericka Heffelfinger.Military honors will be held 3:00 PM Friday, April 5, 2019 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 4, 2019