ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church, Williams Twp.
2745 Morgan Hill Rd.
Easton, PA
Neil S. Steckel


1932 - 2019
Neil S. Steckel, 87 of Williams Twp., PA died Nov. 30, 2019. He was a 1950 graduate of Easton HS and served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was employed by Ingersoll-Rand for 16 years and then by Sohio Petroleum and British Petroleum. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Williams Twp. where he served as Council President and in the choir. He was also a member of USA Dance and Lehigh Valley Cotillion Dance Club. He is survived by his children: Kathleen Mathews, Russell Steckel (wife Denise) all of Williams Twp., William Steckel (fiancé Lisa) of Moore Twp., PA; granddaughters: Danielle DeLuca, Lisa Royer, Erin Severud and great-grandchildren: Koen, Maxem, Joseph, Ari and Isla. His wife Fay (Siglinger) Steckel died in 2013. Services are 11 AM Friday in St. John' s Lutheran Church, 2745 Morgan Hill Rd., Easton, PA with visitation 6 to 7:30 PM Thursday in Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton. Interment in Durham Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2019
