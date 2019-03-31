Neil W. Kneller, 93, of Winter Garden, Fl., formerly of East Allentown, Pa., passed away on March 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family who will greatly miss him. He was the son of Lizzie (Hillegas) Kneller. Neil was married to the love of his life Doris (Rothrock) Kneller for 72 years. Neil enlisted in 1943 in the US Navy and proudly served his country during WWII. He served in the South Pacific as a cook/gunner on an LCT (landing craft tank), delivering troops and tanks during the invasions of Saipan and Iwo Jima. He was then stationed at Guam and later at Okinawa when the war ended in August 1945. He was a warehouse manager for Schoen Furniture before retiring. Survivors are son Neil of Bath, Pa. daughters Donna Bednar of Orlando, FL. (wife of the late James Bednar) and Candace Kotran of Orefield (wife of Stephen Kotran). Grandchildren Michelle Pursell (wife of Barry Pursell), Samantha Kneller (partner to Craig Kincaid) and Kyle Kneller. Great Grandchild Skylar Pursell and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Robert, Ray and Calvin and sister Thelma. SERVICES will be private. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary