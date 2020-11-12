1/1
Nellie B. Ruch
1921 - 2020
Nellie (Bobersky) Ruch, 99, of North Whitehall Township, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Stanley E. Ruch, Sr. Born in Catasauqua, May 7, 1921, Nellie was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Fedorchek) Bobersky. She was a graduate of Whitehall High School, Class of 1939. Nellie was a 50+ year member of Rose Croix O.E.S. Chapter # 235, Catasauqua and a former member and past Worthy Matron of the former Jessie K. Berlin O.E.S. She was a member of the NOVA Auxiliary and the Young at Heart Senior Citizens Group. Nellie was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (Egypt) Whitehall.

Survivors: Children Buell A. Ruch (Mary Anne) of Walnutport, Carolyn M. Ruch with whom she resided, Stanley E. Ruch, Jr. (Jill) of Stockertown; sisters, Anna Mikitka of Bethlehem, Catherine Hamm of North Carolina; three grandchildren Allen and Jason Ruch, Sabrina Frey; great grandchildren, Derian and Mollie; predeceased by five brothers and one sister.

Service: A private graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall, with the Rev. James W. Schlegel officiating. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions may be made at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd of the Hills Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
