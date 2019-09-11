|
Nellie C. Mengel, 86, formerly of Upper Nazareth Twp., passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Moravian Hall Square, of Nazareth. She shared 41 years of marriage with the late Martin E. Mengel, Jr. Nellie was born on November 24, 1932 in Nazareth, to the late Martin and Antoinette (Ambrose) Cortez. She was a Nazareth Area High School graduate. Nellie worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Co., of Easton and Easton Answering Service. She was a member of St. John's U.C.C. of Nazareth, where she was involved in their bible study and was a greeter for church services. Nellie will be lovingly remembered by son, Martin Mengel, III and fiancee Randi Pavlick, of Bethlehem, daughter, Maureen Malone and husband John, of Pottstown. Grandchildren, James Mengel of Bethlehem, Stephen Mengel, of Malden, MA, Michele Scherch and husband John, of Baltimore, MD. Also by sister, Matilda Kolb and brother, Martin Cortez Jr., both of Nazareth. She was pre-deceased by sisters, Mamie Pietro, Helen Swope, Dolores Cortez, Margaret LaToure, Virginia Kulp and Mary Frey, also by brothers, Russell, Carmen and Frank Cortez. She enjoyed cooking, baking, shopping, going out to eat and planting flowers. Nellie loved spending time with her extended family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching Judge Judy, the news and current events. Nellie's last wish was to attend the wedding and reception of her granddaughter, Michele. She was proudly and happily able to do this on June 15. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Moravian Hall Square's Kortz Hall, 175 W. North St., Nazareth PA 18064. Her family will receive family and friends on Friday from 10:00-11:00 AM in Kortz Hall before service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nellie's memory to St John's U.C.C. Parish Nurse Fund, 183 S. Broad St., Nazareth, PA 18064 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 11, 2019