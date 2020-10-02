Nellie F. Snizek, age 98, died on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Brandywine Assisted Living at Mountain Ridge in Watchung NJ.



Born in Toronto Canada, Nellie grew up in Dunellen NJ before moving to Stroudsburg PA, where she graduated 2nd in her high school class of 1940. She worked for the Selective Service during World War II before she married her husband John E Snizek of Brooklyn NY in 1947.



They lived in Bayside NY and raised three children. In 1987 they moved to Bethlehem PA, where she resided until 2017 when she moved to Watchung.



Nellie was a volunteer for the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce and loved to invite friends and family to Musikfest.



A longtime and active member of the All Saints Episcopal Church in Bayside NY, Nellie was an avid gardener, voracious reader, and an excellent seamstress.



The oldest of three, Nellie was predeceased by her sisters Edna Sweet and Dora Long.



Nellie was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, John E. Snizek in 1998, a son-in-law William Reddish and a daughter-in-law Anne Kramer.



She is survived by her children Jean Reddish of Lakewood WA, Paul Snizek of Harrisburg PA and



Michael Snizek and his wife Arlene O'Reilly of Berkeley Heights NJ and 2 grandchildren Jillian



Reddish of Denver CO and Caroline Snizek of Brooklyn NY.



Services were private and internment next to her husband John will be at Memorial Park in Bethlehem PA.



