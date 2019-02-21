Home

Nellie J. Erkinger Obituary
Nellie J. Erkinger, 96, of Whitehall, passed away February 16, 2019. Born in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Biagio (Trombadore) Grifo. Nellie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Edwin Erkinger.In her free time she enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Her greatest passion in life was spending time with her family, she and Edwin raised 7 children: Richard (Judi), Antonia (Ronald Buck), James (Debbie), Barbara (Dr. Michael Brodsky), Matthew (Kelly), Christina (Mark Moyer), and Michele (Richard Sniscak). She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one brother, Anthony Grifo. Nellie's love will always be alive in the hearts of those who knew her.In addition to her parents and husband, Edwin, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Emily Herbert, Judge Richard Grifo, Jack Grifo, James Grifo, and Jean Reese.SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 10am until the memorial service at 11am all at Weber Funeral Home 1619 Hamilton Street, Allentown PA 18102.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nellie's memory to Mary's Shelter Cay Galgon Center 714 West Broad Street Bethlehem, PA 18018.Online condolences may be made at WWW.WEBERFUNERALHOMES.COM
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 21, 2019
