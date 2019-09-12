Morning Call Obituaries
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Nellie L. Batchler

Nellie L. Batchler Obituary
Nellie L. Batchler, 91, of Bethlehem, PA, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in the St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. Wife of 61 years to the late Roy Batchler. She was the daughter of the late Florence and Bud Lanier, Hickory Grove, SC. Nellie worked at Western Electric for 31 years. She loved country music, especially Conway Twitty. Nellie loved God, her family and friends and thrived on spending time with them.

Survivors: She is survived by her sister Edna Mae Mitchell, daughter Michelle Silfies and her husband Thomas; two grandsons Aaron Phillips and his wife Elizabeth, Drew Silfies and his girlfriend Elena; one great grandson Isaac Phillips. She was predeceased by her brothers Forest and J.L. Lanier and sister Ruby Wright.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or the .
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 12, 2019
