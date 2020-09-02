Nelly L. Kalbermatten, 91, of Bethlehem passed away in her home on September 1, 2020. She was born in Siebnen, Switzerland, the daughter of the late Amalia (Schnellmann) and Hans Moritz. She was the loving wife of the late John M. Kalbermatten for 54 years before his passing in 2009.
Nelly was a member of SS. Simon and Jude Church. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and traveling the world with her husband, John. She especially loved and took pride in caring for her loving family.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Marc J. Kalbermatten and his wife, Ann of Australia; daughters, Brigitte Yencho and her husband, Tom of Bethlehem and Leslie A. Goldberg and her husband, Mike of Washington, D.C.; 11 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and loving caregiver, Robin.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. at SS. Simon and Jude Church, 730 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SS. Simon and Jude Church.
Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com