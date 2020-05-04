Nerida M. Molina
Nerida M. Molina, 90, of Bethlehem, passed away May 3, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Luis Ramos. Born in Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Esteban Mojica and the late Margarita (Mojica) Molina. She retired from Panzell Inc. Nerida was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church.

Survivors: Sons- Edwin Rodriguez, Wilfredo and wife Betsy Rodriguez; Grandchildren- Raymond and his wife, Rachael, Bernadette, Willow, Nina, Melissa, Sammy, Eric, and Reuben; great grandchildren- Jasmine, Elizabeth, Raymond Jr. and others; brother- Candido and wife; sisters- Saro and her daughters- Magali, Tita and Maritza and family, Daffy and her children- Gilbert, Ricky and Awilda her son Jason. She was predeceased by her sons- Sammy and Junior, her grandson- Richard and many other siblings.

A Drive-Thru Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 6th 10:30-11:30AM in the Downing Funeral Home, Inc. parking lot, 1002 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will be Private for the family in Nisky Hill Cemetery.

Published in Morning Call on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Viewing
10:30 - 11:30 AM
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
