Nesta H. Brister
Nesta H. Brister, 92, of Coopersburg, passed away October 20, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Earl M. Brister. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Mahlon H. and Florence (Morgan) Harris. Nesta was an active member at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Allentown.

Survivors: Children, Barbara Kappauf, Robert Brister, and Beverly Detwiler; 9 Grandchildren; 9 Great-Grandchildren. Nesta was predeceased by her son, David Brister, and her grandson, Thomas Brister.

Services: 11 AM Monday, October 26, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held from 10-11 AM Monday in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Coopersburg. www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2336 S. 9th Street, Allentown, PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2020.
