Nevin R. George, 95, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was the loving husband of Eleanor L. (Rudolph) to whom he was married 25 years, and the late Anna G. (Bachman) George. Born in Albany Twp., Berks County, he was a son of the late Victor and Elsie (Hamm) George. Nevin was employed as a production inspector for the former Western Electric in Allentown for 23 years before retirement. In his youth, he enjoyed working on the family farm in Lynn Township. In his spare time Nevin liked to go to auctions, and he loved to tell jokes. He was a member of Ebenezer U.C.C. in New Tripoli. Survivors: with Eleanor are his sons: Richard N., wife Gloria of Schnecksville and David C., wife Denise of Whitehall; step-children: Linda Frederick, husband Don of Whitehall; Wayne Brunner, companion Megan of Lehighton; Jeffrey Brunner of Schnecksville and Barry Brunner, wife Sheri of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Andrew, Rebecca, Amanda, Ashley, Kristy, Tyler and Taylor; step-grandchildren: Leanne, Lisa, Jessie, Brian, Matthew and Brandy; 4 great grandchildren; 5 step-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Anna Mae George; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers: Paul, Maurice and Mark George and a sister, Lovie George. Services: 11:00 AM Thursday, August 29 at Ebenezer U.C.C., 7293 Decatur St., New Tripoli. Visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment, Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2019