Nicanor Fontanez, 87, of Bethlehem, died on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born January 29, 1933 in Corozal, Puerto Rico; son of the late Eladio and Sinflorania (Gonzalez) Fontanez. Nicanor was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Anna Rosa (Baptista) Fontanez. Nicanor will be lovingly remembered as a kind, generous, and inspirational man. To him, family meant everything and he loved spending time with them. His house was always open for family to visit. Nicanor retired in 1996 after nearly 30 years of service in the Blast Furnace of the Bethlehem Steel Corp. He was a parishioner of Holy Infancy Catholic Church. Nicanor enjoyed visiting the casino. Nicanor will be dearly missed by his children, Carlos Torres and wife, Juana; Roberto Fontanez and wife, Maria; Rosa Rivera and husband, Cruz; Adaliz Medina; Olga Romero and husband, Luis; and Mela Fontanez and partner, Ana Rivera; brothers, Rodrigo "Rolo" Fontanez; and Emilio Fontanez; and sisters, Juana Fontanez; Theresa Fontanez; and Lucia Fontanez. He had a profound impact on his grandchildren, Carlos M. Torres, Jr., Omar Torres, Ariel Torres, Cruz M. Rivera, Jr., Magdalena A. Fontanez, Robert Fontanez, Jose M. Medina, Jonathan Medina, Cassandra Medina, Christina Torres, and Sonya Gonzalez; 32 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Denise Vasquez; son-in-law, Miguel Medina and several brothers and sisters. Services have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home and will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Infancy Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 27, 2020.