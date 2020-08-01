Nicholas A. "Nick" DeLong, 40, of New Tripoli, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest after sustaining injuries from a motorcycle accident June 26. Born in Allentown, December 17, 1979, Nick was the son of Jacqueline A. (Wallace) Eck of Slatington and Clifford K. DeLong and his wife, Lisa M. (Marth) DeLong of Slatington. He was self-employed.
Survivors: In addition to his parents; daughter, Danielle L. DeLong of Palmerton; son, Chad A. DeLong of New Tripoli; sister Joanne M. Daniels of Hellam; brother, Bruce L. Eck, Jr. of Tuscarora; niece, Kyra; nephew, Austin; companion, Lisa Temos with whom she resided.
Service: A private memorial service will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville. No public calling hours. Online expessions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
