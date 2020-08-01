1/1
Nicholas A. "Nick" DeLong
1979 - 2020
Nicholas A. "Nick" DeLong, 40, of New Tripoli, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest after sustaining injuries from a motorcycle accident June 26. Born in Allentown, December 17, 1979, Nick was the son of Jacqueline A. (Wallace) Eck of Slatington and Clifford K. DeLong and his wife, Lisa M. (Marth) DeLong of Slatington. He was self-employed.

Survivors: In addition to his parents; daughter, Danielle L. DeLong of Palmerton; son, Chad A. DeLong of New Tripoli; sister Joanne M. Daniels of Hellam; brother, Bruce L. Eck, Jr. of Tuscarora; niece, Kyra; nephew, Austin; companion, Lisa Temos with whom she resided.

Service: A private memorial service will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville. No public calling hours. Online expessions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
July 31, 2020
John R Schappell
July 31, 2020
Our family is so sad to hear of your loss. Please know we are thinking of you and sending you our love and concern.
James, Siobhan, Ryan Bonis
Friend
July 31, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the DeLong family at this difficult time.
Brad Stanko
Friend
