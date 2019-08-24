Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home
17th & Hamilton Sts.
Allentown, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home
17th & Hamilton Sts.
Allentown, PA
Nicholas A. Miller Obituary
Nicholas A. Miller (No Matter What Nick), 37, of Emmaus, passed away August 21, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Kenneth L., Jr. and Patricia L. (Gruver) Miller. Nick was the owner of Marketing Genius and he was a member of Life Church, Allentown. He enjoyed cycling and he was an avid New Jersey Devils, Cowboys, Phillies, and Iron Pigs fan.

Survivors: Parents; Fiancee, Lisa Kish and her sons, Dominick and Anthony; Daughter, Mayah Miller; Paternal Grandmother, Shirley Miller; Cousins, including Bryan Gruver.

Services: Memorial 2 PM Saturday, August 31 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. A calling period will be held 12:30-2 PM Saturday in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus. BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 24, 2019
