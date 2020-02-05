|
Nicholas A. Sauchelli, 69 of Breinigsville, PA entered into eternal rest on January 23, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 767 Prospect Street, Maplewood, NJ on Sat, Feb 8th at 10:00 AM. Interment Private. Please omit flowers donations to the would be appreciated. Arrangements by The Jacob A. Holle Funeral Home, Maplewood, NJ. For more information or to send condolences please visit jacobhollefuneralhome.com
Nick was born and raised in Summit, NJ before moving to Breinigsville, PA 5 years ago. Nick received his undergraduate degree from the University of Mississippi and his master's degree from Catholic University. He worked at his family owned and operated business Berkeley Jewelers in Berkeley Heights, NJ. After they closed the store, Nick had a variety of sales and marketing positions in the telecom industry. After he moved back to NJ he became Vice President of JHJ Enterprises, Limited prior to his retirement. In his retirement he became a skilled stock market investor and he raised rare exotic birds. He was predeceased by his parents Nicholas and Jane Sauchelli. Nick is survived by his wife Jill and many beloved cousins and friends.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2020