Nicholas Alan Neifert, 32 of Philadelphia, formerly of Whitehall, died unexpectedly Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. Born in Allentown on July 8, 1988, Nick was the son of Gary A. Neifert of Bath and Stacey L. Weber of Whitehall.
Nick graduated from Whitehall High School in 2006 then attended Drexel University for Computer Engineering. His schooling fueled his passion for technology. After his higher education, he continued to work as a database analyst for Lincoln Financial in Philadelphia. He resided there with his loving girlfriend, Ashley Watkins. He had a passion for electronics, gaming, cars and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Survivors: In addition to his parents, Gary and Stacey; Step-father, James W. Weber (Stacey) of Whitehall, Sister, Kaitlyn M. Weber (Anthony Genevese) of Allentown, Step-sister, Jillian A. Laudenslager (Bryan) of East Greenville, Grandmothers, Rita J. Rumfield of Laurys Station and Louise M. Neifert of Cherryville, Aunt, Michelle L. Sommer (Frank) of Saylorsburg, Uncle, Matthew Neifert of Barto, Nephews, Carter & Mason Laudenslager and Cousin, Ashley Neifert. Predeceased by Grandfathers, Allen R. Rumfield and Gary A. Neifert and Cousin, Jessica Neifert.
Service: There will be viewings on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm and on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 am both at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave, Northampton, PA 18067. The Wednesday morning viewing will be followed by 11:00 am services presided by Reverend Jody Neifert. Future interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines and the wearing of facial coverings. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com