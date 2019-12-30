|
Nicholas Butrie Jr., 86, passed away Friday and his wife Margaret Butrie, 84, passed away Sunday both at home in Lansford.
A Funeral Service for the couple will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the St. John Byzantine Church, 104 E. Bertsch St., Lansford with Rev. Dr. Vasyl Chepelskyy officiating. Calling hours will be held Thursday morning from 9:00-11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will take place Friday morning at 9:30 AM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
For more information or to extend online condolences visit www.shawnclarkfh.com. Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St, Lansford PA 18232 has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 30, 2019