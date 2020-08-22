Nicholas (Nicola) Biondo, 80, of Bethlehem Township, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, August 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Nancy A. (Keretz) Stein, with whom he shared over 17 years of marriage. He was predeceased by his first wife Frances A. (Guido) Biondo. Born in Santa Ninfa, Trapani, Sicily, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Giuseppina (DiMaria) Biondo. Nicholas worked in the garment industry as a Supervisor for Lehigh Dress, Broadway Dress in Bethlehem and Lehigh Frocks in Nazareth until 1980 and most recently for Enzo Fashion where he retired in 2002. He spent his later years developing single family homes throughout the Lehigh Valley. Most notable, a 9-unit condominium development at Biondo Court. He was a family man of great compassion who always placed others above himself. Nicholas enjoyed his dog Muffin, tending to his garden and fig trees, cooking traditional Sicilian dishes, making wine, playing bocce and Wednesday luncheons with his "buoni amici". Nicholas was a member of the former Our Lady of Pompeii of the Most Holy Rosary.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife Nancy; son Joseph Biondo and his wife Cathy of Northampton; daughter Lori Preletz and her husband Rudolph of Bath; step daughter Cynthia Hataway and her husband James of Bethlehem; step son Frank Stein and his wife Monica of Nazareth; brothers Paul Biondo and his wife Rita of Northampton and Dominic Biondo and his wife Lisa of Bath and his loving grandchildren Michael, Abrienne, Nicholas, Lydia and Zachary. The Family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the St. Luke's Hospice team for their compassion and care.
SERVICES: ?A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Calling Hours will be held on Monday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. and also on Tuesday morning from 10 A.M. until time of the service at the funeral home. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. The number of guests in the funeral home at one time will be limited. Burial will take place at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, A Celebration of Nicholas' Life will be scheduled for this winter at La Dolce Vita Restaurant. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway # 2700, New York, NY 10006.