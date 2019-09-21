|
Nicholas C. Baxevane, 66 of Jamison, PA, died on September 19, 2019 at Doylestown Hospital.
He was born in Bethlehem, PA on October 9, 1952, to the late Charles N. and Demetra (Macaronis) Baxevane.
Nicholas was a graduate of Moravian College and the NJ Institute of Technology. He trained and raised Weimaraner dogs and enjoyed the company of his dogs Cody, Max and Tula.
He suffered with Type 1 diabetes and received a kidney transplant from the University of Pennsylvania.
Nicholas was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Bethlehem.
Survivors: Lifelong companion Louis C. Hoffmeister; Niece Nicole; cousins and aunts in the US and in Greece. Predeceased by a sister Faye.
Service: Greek Orthodox Funeral Service on Wednesday, September 25th at 11AM in the John F. Herron Funeral Home, 458 Center St. Bethlehem, PA with a viewing from 10- 11AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: To the American Diabetes Association or to the in Nicholas's name.
Published in Morning Call from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019