Nicholas Charles Zajac passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 in the VNA Hospice of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Township. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Anna (Zubanch) Zajac. Growing up in northeast Bethlehem, Nicholas frequented the Acme, Food Fair and Shop Rite in his neighborhood. Nicholas loved cheerfully greeting people and sharing his stories, particularly with loving family and friends in his bible study, participants and staff of his various day programs over the years, and most recently the residents and caring staff of his home in Bath.

SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his brother Steven P. Zajac and his wife Terri of Orefield; aunt Mary Svitlik of Boynton Beach, FL; uncle Paul Zajac of Bethlehem and numerous cousins.

SERVICES: A Graveside Service will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery, 1851 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to maintain a respectful distance and a facial covering must be worn. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Step-by-Step Inc. 744 Kidder Street, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery
Cantelmi Funeral Home
