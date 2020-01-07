|
Nicholas E. Leanch Jr., 83, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, January 5th at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. He was the husband of Ilona (Lorenz) Leanch, with whom he shared 59 years of loving marriage. Born in Allentown, he was one of five children born to the late Nicholas Sr. and Elizabeth (Emody) Leanch. He was raised in Catasauqua, and was a graduate of Allentown High School, class of 1954. Nick served in the U.S. Navy. He worked at Mack Trucks for 33 years and has been retired for 22 years. Nick was a member of UAW 677. Nick loved traveling over the years with his wife, Ilona, eating at Paprikas Hungarian Restaurente in Hellertown and spending time with family and being the best Grandpop and Great Grandpop ever!!
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife Ilona, he will be sadly missed by his son Kenneth G. Leanch of Allentown; daughters Teresa A. wife of John J. Rom of Breinigsville, Christine M. wife of Michael E. Giacobbe of Orefield. He is also survived by sister Margaret L. Kalfas of Southampton, NJ; 4 Grandchildren Tyler, Amanda, Gianna and Abbigail; 2 great grandchildren Carter and Peyton.
A calling time will be held on Thursday, January 9th 9-10AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM in St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church 924 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in Laurel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Nick's memory to Lehigh Valley Hospice care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 7, 2020