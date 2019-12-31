|
Nicholas J. Barilla, 42, of Emmaus, died peacefully after a lengthy illness on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Nick was born in Allentown Pa on August 8, 1977 to Paul and Margaret "Midge" (Krepicz) Barilla. He resided in his personal independent apartment at Brookview Apartments as well as with his parents in Emmaus PA. He was a 1998 graduate of Emmaus High School and a member of St. Thomas More Church, Allentown PA.
Nick was a passionate, caring person who thought of others before himself. He especially enjoyed supporting others with the assistance of his community integration specialists at VIA of the Lehigh Valley. With their assistance he volunteered at Meals on Wheels, food bank, Bethlehem Library, Cedarbrook Nursing Home and Holy Family Manor. His infectious pleasant personality impacted all who interacted with him. Nick loved his pets especially his dog, Sadie and had a goal to engage in pet therapy.
Nick was also a Special Olympics athlete participating in swimming, track and field, golf, bocce and bowling until his physical activity was limited by his health. Nick also enthusiastically sang in the St. Thomas More Choir.
Nick is pre-deceased by his maternal grandparents, Paul and Catherine (Husack) Krepicz, and paternal grandparents, Paul and LaVerne (Rex) Barilla.
He is survived by his parents; brothers, Andrew Paul (Courtney), Anthony Joseph (Carrie); and his sister, Virginia Barilla Daversa (Joseph); as well as six nieces and nephews who he loved. Nick is also survived by a warm and loving extended family who supported him in so many ways throughout his life.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., Friday January 3, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown. A visitation will be held from 9:15-10:45 a.m. Friday in the church. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nick's name to Lehigh Valley Hospital In-patient Hospice or Via of the Lehigh Valley.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 31, 2019