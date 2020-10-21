Nicholas J. Drosnock, III, 74, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was the loving husband of Marie (Anthony) Drosnock. They celebrated 48 years of devoted marriage on September 2nd. Nicholas was born on September 15, 1946 in Fountain Hill, PA to the late Nicholas "Pickles" J. Drosnock and Mary K. (Beal) Drosnock. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. Nicholas started teaching at St. Thomas More School in Allentown. He went on to teach and coach basketball at Jim Thorpe Area High School, Northwestern High School, and lastly, Nazareth Area High School. He also coached girls basketball for Salisbury High School. After retirement, he was a warden at the Dream Mile Sports Club, of Blakeslee. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, of Nazareth. Nicholas was a Phillies fan and an avid fly fisherman. In addition to his wife, Nicholas is deeply missed by sons, Nicholas J. Drosnock and his wife Shannon, of North Wales, Eric Drosnock and wife Corrie, of Nazareth; grandchildren, Lucas, Megan, Johannes, and Sean; also by brother, Gordon Drosnock and his wife, Patricia, of Nazareth. Family and friends may gather on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1:30-3:30 PM at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:30 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date. Social restrictions will be practiced; face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nicholas's memory to "Nazareth Area High School Athletic Hall of Fame" and mailed to: 544 Roberts Rd., Nazareth, PA 18064, or to "Nazareth High School Theatre Troupe" and mailed to: 501 E. Center St., Nazareth, PA 18064, or to "Lansdale Catholic High School Theatre Dept." and mailed to: 700 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, PA 19446. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com
