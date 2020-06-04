Nicholas J. Maioriello, 69, of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home. Born in Bethlehem he was the son of the late Nicholas P. and Antoinette (Castiello) Maioriello. Nicholas graduated from Beca High School and Moravian College. He worked as a Psychiatric Nurse for KidsPeace, Allentown State Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital. Nicholas enjoyed coin collecting and cars.
Survivors: Nicholas will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Erin Maioriello; sister, Anna Marie German and husband James; nieces, Tina Fries and husband Ken and Molly Brichta and husband Mark; nephew, Jim German and former wives and forever friends, Dolores and Paula.
Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 4, 2020.