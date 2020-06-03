Nicholas J. Martucci, Sr., 92, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Janina M. (Novak) Martucci, who passed away January 2, 2015. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Michael and Genoveffa (Cacciacario) Martucci. Nicholas attended Liberty High School. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Nicholas worked for the Bethlehem Steel, prior to serving in the military and later became a Stone Mason and started his own company called M Stucco for many years until retiring. He was a member of Our Lord's Ascension Polish National Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Nicholas enjoyed going to the casino, the Philadelphia Eagles and most of all, spending time with his family.
SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Nicolette J. Stavrovsky and her husband, Ernest, Sr., Donna M. Martucci, all of Bethlehem, Annette J. D'Ambrosio and her husband, Joseph Jr., of Bethlehem Twp.; son Nicholas J. Martucci, Jr. and his wife Cathy of Kunkletown; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Nicholas was preceded in death by his many brothers and sisters.
SERVICES: His burial services will be private and at the convenience of the family, due to the current health mandates. Nicholas's arrangements are entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lord's Ascension Polish National Catholic Church, 2105 Jennings Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 3, 2020.