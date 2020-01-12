Morning Call Obituaries
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Nicholas Katynski


1926 - 2020
Nicholas Katynski, USN (Ret.), 93, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Janetta C. (Pender) Katynski who passed away on September 10, 2013. He was born on December 9, 1926 in Johnstown to the late Stephen and Mary (Holubus) Katynski. After working in the Naval Shipyard in Washington State, Nick joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 and served proudly for 20 years, retiring as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. Following his service, he was employed by the Bethlehem Steel in Johnstown and Bethlehem for 27 years until retiring in 1991. While working in the Homer Research Lab, he studied for 4 years with Penn State University, earning a Metallurgist certificate. He also enjoyed volunteering for Musikfest for many years. Nick loved his family, the outdoors, polka music and his golden retrievers.

SURVIVORS: His children, John Holder and wife, Janet, of Bethlehem, Bruce Katynski and wife, Lisa, of Nazareth, Nick "Skip" Katynski and wife, Cathy, of Lehighton, Craig Katynski and wife, Suzy, of Bethlehem and Lara Zellner and husband, Jay, of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Brian and Kelly (Tom), Marcus, Kyle, Colin, Jade, Tanner, Brady, Logan, Madi and Kole; great-grandson, Seamus; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 4 brothers, 5 sisters and his son, Michael Palmer.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and also on Wednesday afternoon from 1:00 P.M. until time of the service at the funeral home. Entombment with military honors will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020
