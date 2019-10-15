|
|
Nicholas L. Karlick, 40, passed away on Monday October 7, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA. Born in Johnstown, PA on September 26, 1979, he was the son of Thomas C. Karlick and Lisa Clare Shannon-Breslin and Alan Shannon- Breslin. He attended St. Paul School and Allentown Central Catholic High School. He served in the United States Army. Nick's kind and child-like heart, quick wit and insightful nature won him many friends and he was a fiercely loyal friend in return. Some of his closest friends had four legs. Nick learned to read early in his life and reading "The Hobbit" started him on a lifelong love of fantasy and science fiction literature. He had eclectic tastes liking all kinds of music and movies, including anime. Nick also loved his Pittsburgh teams especially the Steelers.
Survivors: his parents, his grandparents: Gwen Karlick, Adele Bon Shannon, Philip and Julie Breslin; his siblings: Thomas and Victoria Karlick, Patrick Karlick and his fiancee, Julie McLaughlin, Emily and Christopher Markos, and Tyler Breslin; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Mary Clare Shannon and grandfathers Raymond Karlick and Patrick Shannon.
Services: Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 920 S 2 nd St, Allentown, PA 18103.
A viewing and visiting hour will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Robert C. Weir Funeral Home, 1802 W Turner St, Allentown, PA.
Memorial contributions are requested to the or Stephen's Place, 729 Ridge St, Bethlehem, 18015 www.stephens-place.org. www.weirfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019