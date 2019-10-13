|
|
Nicholas "Nick" Oranczak, 88 years, formerly of Catasauqua died Thursday, October 10th, 2019 at home in Lehigh Township. Born in Fullerton he was a son of the late Wasyl and Anastasia (Kubryn) Oranczak. He and his wife Lois (Gillespie) Oranczak celebrated 65 years of marriage this past September.
A 1949 Northampton High School graduate, Nick furthered his education at the Williamsport Technical Institute and the Center for Degree Studies. Before retiring, he was employed by Fuller/GATX/FLSmidth for 45 years as a Design Drafter. Nick was a faithful member of the Presbyterian Church of Catasauqua.
Surviving along with his wife Lois are his daughters: Rita wife of Mike Millhouse, Holly wife of Ben Ferenchak, LeeAnn wife of Jeff Jacksits with whom he resided; seven grandchildren: Rebecca (Millhouse) Cesanek, Michael Millhouse, Kelly (Millhouse) Hoffman, Daniel Millhouse, Nicholas Ferenchak, Benjamin Ferenchak, and Bradley Jacksits; five great-grandchildren; and brother Harry Oranczak. He was predeceased by his infant son Wayne Steven Oranczak and his granddaughter Jennifer Lynn Jacksits; five sisters and four brothers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given in his name to the Presbyterian Church of Catasauqua, 210 Pine Street, Catasauqua, PA 18032.
Private services will be held at the convenience of his family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com. The Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of 234 Walnut Street, Catasauqua, PA 18032 is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 13, 2019