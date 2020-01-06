|
Nickolas D. "Big Nick" Perrett, Sr., 88, of Fountain Hill, passed away peacefully 0n Saturday, January 4, 2020 while in the care of Cedarbrook Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Eleanor C. (Lancsek) Perrett, with whom he shared over 66 years of loving marriage. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late Leonard A. and Philomena (Donatelli) Perretta. Nick was a graduate of Fountain Hill High School, class of 1949. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was proud to be a Veteran and was a member of the Fountain Hill American Legion Post #406. Nick worked as a Steward at the West Side Republican Club. He was a baseball coach at the Fountain Hill Little League and was a member of St Ursula Catholic Church, Fountain Hill and the Bethlehem YMCA. Nick was also an avid New York Yankees Fan.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife Eleanor, he will be lovingly remembered by his children Diane L. Wasley (Scott) of Whitehall, Nickolas D. Perrett (Randi) of Bethlehem, Lisa R. Perrett-Rossetti (Butch) of Allentown, and Mario Perrett (Rachel) of Stoneham, MA; siblings Leonard Perrett of Bethlehem; Pauline Fennol of Bethlehem and Marie Ballek of Fountain Hill; grandchildren Adrienne, Dominic, Nicholas, Sarah, Luca and Ali. He is also survived many loving nieces and nephews and his canine companion Babe. He was preceded in death by his sister Jennie Torda.
Services: Funeral Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Nickolas's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cedarbrook Fountain Hill Auxiliary, 724 Delaware Ave. Fountain Hill, PA 18015
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 6, 2020