Nicola Guida, 79, of Macungie, PA (formally from Newark, NJ) passed away on April 5th in his home. Born in Aversa (Naples), Italy, he was a son of the late Francesco and Silvia Verbenia Guida. He was the loving husband of Maria (Amendola) Guida for 59 years.
Nick's family was everything to him. His wife Maria was the love of his life. Together, they owned Guida's Meat Market located on Mt. Prospect Ave. in Newark, NJ. Nick always considered his customers part of his extended family. Nick and Maria worked together, built a strong family together, and shared a love so many only dream of. Anyone who knew Nick could never forget him. He had a knack for making people feel comfortable, making them laugh, and of course for sharing his delicious recipes. Nick's grandchildren loved his delicious Sunday meals. He was so loved and will be truly missed by everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Maria; daughter Silvia Villaverde and husband George of Clark, NJ; son Frank Guida and wife Kimberly of Allentown, PA; brothers Joseph, John, and Patsy Guida; sister Filomena Crisci; his grandchildren Angela Maria Johnson and husband Seth, Nick Guida and fiancée Melat Worku, Christopher Gilbert Villaverde, Nicholas Anthony Villaverde and wife Hannah Wilson-Villaverde, Stephen Luis Villaverde, Frankie Guida Jr. and Joey Thomas Guida; and a great-granddaughter Maria Carolyn Johnson.
Services: private family service at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown with entombment at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum in North Arlington, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nick's name may be made to , or , www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 8, 2020