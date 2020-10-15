1/
Nilda E. Hernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nilda E. Hernandez, 95, of Allentown died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the St. Luke's Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township. Born in Havana, Cuba she was the daughter of the late Amalia (Carratala) and Eliseo Hernandez.

Nilda was a very kind and generous woman, who never said a bad word about anyone. She loved to knit and sew in her spare time. Nilda was also very spiritual and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bethlehem Township.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Elsa Castro, with whom she resided and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Martha Martinez and Carmen Santovenia.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Nilda's name to the American Cancer Society 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved