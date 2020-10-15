Nilda E. Hernandez, 95, of Allentown died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the St. Luke's Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township. Born in Havana, Cuba she was the daughter of the late Amalia (Carratala) and Eliseo Hernandez.
Nilda was a very kind and generous woman, who never said a bad word about anyone. She loved to knit and sew in her spare time. Nilda was also very spiritual and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bethlehem Township.
She will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Elsa Castro, with whom she resided and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Martha Martinez and Carmen Santovenia.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nilda's name to the American Cancer Society
3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.