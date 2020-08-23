1/1
Nolberta Ormeno
Nolberta "Hilda" Ormeno G., 82, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born in Chincha, Peru, Hilda was the daughter of the late Cipriano and Agripina (Calderon) Ormeno. Hilda worked as a seamstress over the years. Surviving Hilda are her children Luis Godinez and his wife Grace, Luzmila Godinez, and Jessica Rosario. Additionally Hilda is survived by her 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:00 am in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 336 N. 4th St. Allentown. A calling hour will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am in the church. Services have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
AUG
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
August 22, 2020
