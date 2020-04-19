Nora D. Schwarz, 94, of Bethlehem, passed away April 8, 2020, in Alexandria Manor, Bethlehem. Her husband of 68 years, Robert C. Schwarz, Jr., died in 2014. Born in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Loretta Heckler. After being a homemaker for many years, Nora worked for Two Guys Department Store, Bethlehem, the entire time it was open. She loved baking and gardening. Surviving are her sons, Robert C. III and Helen of Germansville, Thomas and Tonya of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Gary and Nancy of Las Vegas; grandchildren, David (Kelly) of Germansville, Michael (Carrie) of Bethlehem, Phillip (Polly) of Kansas City, Jenny in the UK, Sabrina in France, and Caulder in Texas; and nine great-grandchildren. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2020.