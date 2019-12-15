Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nora Schantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora P. Schantz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nora P. Schantz Obituary
Nora P. Schantz, 80 of Macungie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown. She was the wife of Glenn B. Schantz. Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ada (Broadhurst) Evans. Nora was employed at the former Wendy's Restaurant in Emmaus for 15 years before retiring. She was a very charitable and giving person who enjoyed gardening and cooking.

Survivors: Husband; Sons, Leonard Hess and his wife Lisa, Lance Schantzenbach and his wife Bonnie, Shad Schantzenbach and his wife Kelley, and Trent Schantzenbach and his wife Amy; Sisters, Mary Alice Evans and Claira Schoch; Brothers, Frank, George, Ernest and Robert Evans; and 8 Grandchildren.

Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment in Zion's Lutheran Cemetery in Old Zionsville will be private.

Contributions: May be made to Cedarbrook Nursing Home, 350 S. Cedarbrook Road, Allentown, PA 18104 (In Memo, Activities or Entertainment).
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -