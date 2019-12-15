|
Nora P. Schantz, 80 of Macungie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown. She was the wife of Glenn B. Schantz. Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ada (Broadhurst) Evans. Nora was employed at the former Wendy's Restaurant in Emmaus for 15 years before retiring. She was a very charitable and giving person who enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Survivors: Husband; Sons, Leonard Hess and his wife Lisa, Lance Schantzenbach and his wife Bonnie, Shad Schantzenbach and his wife Kelley, and Trent Schantzenbach and his wife Amy; Sisters, Mary Alice Evans and Claira Schoch; Brothers, Frank, George, Ernest and Robert Evans; and 8 Grandchildren.
Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment in Zion's Lutheran Cemetery in Old Zionsville will be private.
Contributions: May be made to Cedarbrook Nursing Home, 350 S. Cedarbrook Road, Allentown, PA 18104 (In Memo, Activities or Entertainment).
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 15, 2019