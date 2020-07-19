1/1
Norbert Lojewski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norbert Lojewski, Jr. 69, of Fogelsville, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He met his wife Jeanne (Moyer) Lojewski 23 years ago and they were married for 3 ½ years. Norbert was born in Sewaren, NJ a son of the late Norbert Lojewski, Sr., and Frances (Prohaska) Fisher. He was currently a Restoration Market Specialist for Benefect. He had a special bond with his customers throughout the entire United States. Norbert was a former Boy Scout Leader for Troop # 75. He was an avid fisherman, wicked pool player and enjoyed traveling. Norbert will be remembered as an amazing father and newly crowned grandfather to his grandson Nolan.

Survivors: Devoted wife, Jeanne Lojewski; son, Zachary W. husband of Nicole Lojewski of Pennsburg; daughter, Alexandra wife of Casey Cooperman of Coopersburg; grandson, Nolan Cooperman; former wife and mother of his children, Donna Lojewski; sister, Barbara wife of Edward Zrebic of Port St. Lucie, FL; step-father, Doug Fisher of FL; half-brother, Doug Fisher, Jr.; half-sister, Gail Mehren of FL.

Services: A celebration of Norbert's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: Benefect Community Fund, https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-bert-lojewski?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=1da324cac95f4faabb20c6c555a694e2

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved