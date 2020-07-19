Norbert Lojewski, Jr. 69, of Fogelsville, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He met his wife Jeanne (Moyer) Lojewski 23 years ago and they were married for 3 ½ years. Norbert was born in Sewaren, NJ a son of the late Norbert Lojewski, Sr., and Frances (Prohaska) Fisher. He was currently a Restoration Market Specialist for Benefect. He had a special bond with his customers throughout the entire United States. Norbert was a former Boy Scout Leader for Troop # 75. He was an avid fisherman, wicked pool player and enjoyed traveling. Norbert will be remembered as an amazing father and newly crowned grandfather to his grandson Nolan.
Survivors: Devoted wife, Jeanne Lojewski; son, Zachary W. husband of Nicole Lojewski of Pennsburg; daughter, Alexandra wife of Casey Cooperman of Coopersburg; grandson, Nolan Cooperman; former wife and mother of his children, Donna Lojewski; sister, Barbara wife of Edward Zrebic of Port St. Lucie, FL; step-father, Doug Fisher of FL; half-brother, Doug Fisher, Jr.; half-sister, Gail Mehren of FL.
Services: A celebration of Norbert's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
.
Contributions: Benefect Community Fund, https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-bert-lojewski?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=1da324cac95f4faabb20c6c555a694e2