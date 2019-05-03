|
Norma Althea Stoudt, 88, of Palm, passed away May 1, 2019. She was the widow of John Allen Stoudt Jr. Born in East Greenville, Norma was a daughter of the late Clyde & Elsie (Deischer) Ackerman. Surviving is a son, Gregory Stoudt, of Telford; nieces& nephews: Constance Reynolds, C. Michael Ackerman, Angela Hunter, and Stephen Ackerman. She was pre-deceased by a brother, Clyde Ackerman, and an infant sister, Naomi Ackerman. A Funeral Mass will be 11 AM on Monday at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 1325 Klinerd Road, Pennsburg. A viewing will be from 10-11AM at church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Life Path, 3500 High Point Blvd., Bethlehem, PA 18017. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2019