Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Stoudt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma A. Stoudt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma A. Stoudt Obituary
Norma Althea Stoudt, 88, of Palm, passed away May 1, 2019. She was the widow of John Allen Stoudt Jr. Born in East Greenville, Norma was a daughter of the late Clyde & Elsie (Deischer) Ackerman. Surviving is a son, Gregory Stoudt, of Telford; nieces& nephews: Constance Reynolds, C. Michael Ackerman, Angela Hunter, and Stephen Ackerman. She was pre-deceased by a brother, Clyde Ackerman, and an infant sister, Naomi Ackerman. A Funeral Mass will be 11 AM on Monday at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 1325 Klinerd Road, Pennsburg. A viewing will be from 10-11AM at church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Life Path, 3500 High Point Blvd., Bethlehem, PA 18017. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.