Norma J. Janesch, 91, of Coopersburg, passed away at Sacred Heart Senior Living, Center Valley, on Saturday May 25, 2019. Norma was born in Quakertown to W. Vernon and Helen E. (Bailey) Foultz. She was the wife of Raymond J. Janesch.In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Diane S. Gearinger and her husband Neal of Sunbury, Ohio, five grandchildren: Matthew, Rachel, and Christopher Gearinger, Daniel and Melissa Rupert, and son-in-law, Scott Rupert. She was predeceased by a daughter, Annette H. Rupert, and a granddaughter, Rebecca Gearinger.Services: Private.Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2019