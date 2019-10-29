|
|
Norma L. (Duncan) Donatelli, 60, of Lower Macungie Twp., passed away October 28, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Forfe, Scotland, she was the daughter of Robert Duncan and the late Mary (Gordon) Anderson. Norma was a member of Fire Co. #2 Emmaus, enjoyed playing pool and being a Nanny, but most of all she loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors: Father; Children, Ashley Peel, Kyle D. Gordon and his wife Lyndsey and Stephen C. Donatelli; Grandchildren, Amira Ruiz, Kori and Ryan Gordon; Brothers, Stuart and Robert Duncan; Step Father, Les Anderson.
Services: Memorial, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm St., Emmaus. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Western Salisbury Cemetery.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Hospice House, Attn: St. Luke's Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 29, 2019