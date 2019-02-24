Home

Norma S. Schuster Obituary
Norma S. Schuster, formerly of the Lehigh Valley and most recently of Langhorne, Pa, passed away on February 19th at the age of 87. She was born in Taunton, Mass. To the late: Cecil T. and Etta Jane (Brown) Couch and was predeceased by her husband William "Flappy" Schuster and her daughter Valerie Sanford. Family was the most important thing to Norma. She had worked for Muhlenberg Hospital, in Plainfield, NJ, for 17 years where she supervised Central Supply. She had been a member of the St. Francis Society, the Bocce Club, and VFW Post 2124, all in Allentown. She is survived by her children: Michael and wife Nancy Schuster, Pamela and husband John Brinkmann, Stephen and wife Marianne Schuster, and Craig and wife Kathy Schuster, along with 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Services: On Saturday March 2nd a calling will be held at Noon to be followed by a service at 1:00PM, both will be at Weber Funeral Home, 502 Ridge Ave., in Allentown. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Contributions may be made in Norma's memory to the . www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 24, 2019
