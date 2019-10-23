|
|
Norman D. Stauffer, Jr. 72, of Walnutport, died Monday, October 21, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Anne Marie T. (Schlitzer) Stauffer to whom he was married 51 years. Born in Allentown, November 21, 1946, Norman was the son of the late Norman D. Stauffer, Sr. and Alverta M. (Ziegler) Stauffer. He served in the U.S Navy during the Vietnam War era. Norman owned and operated the former Blue Ridge Spring Water, Walnutport for 40 years before retiring in 2011. He was a member of the Palmerton congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, Slatington, where he formerly served as an Elder.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Anne Marie; children, Christine M. Morell (Steven) of Palmerton, Connie L. Stauffer of Walnutport, Mark A. Stauffer of Slatington, Jennifer N. Lashefsky (Joseph) of Danielsville, Vicki M. Klein (Edward) of Northampton, Jeffrey D. Stauffer (Marisol) of Raleigh, NC; siblings, Daniel Stauffer (Rose) of Phoenixville, Laura Loch (Martin) New Smithville, Patricia Harris (Ben) of Seattle, WA, Rosemary Kostenbader (Fred) of New Tripoli, Anita Johns (James) of Kutztown; five grandchildren.
Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday, October 25, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 - 11:00 am Friday in the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2019