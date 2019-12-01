Home

Norman Francis Kratfel, 86, of Hanover Twp., passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. He was the loving husband of Patricia (VanAllman) Kratfel, of 60 years. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was a son of the late Frank J. and Anna (Wysocki) Kratfel. He worked in the Engineering Dept. of Bethlehem Steel's Sparrows Point plant, before relocating to the Corporate headquarters in 1977. He pensioned from the Steel's BIEC in 1985, after 34 years of service. He then worked for Brooks Systems Corp., as Manager of Engineering, retiring in 1998. Norman honorably served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean Conflict as a combat air crewman with Patrol Squadron VP-26. He earned a BS degree in Civil Engineering from Johns Hopkins University, was a Registered Professional Engineer, a member of American Legion Post 406 and was a parishioner of St. Anne's R. C. Church, Bethlehem. In addition to his wife, Patricia, he is survived by his children, Kimberly J. Shelbo (Martin) of Lake City, FL; Robert F. Kratfel of Hanover Twp.; Jennifer L. Hayes of Phillipsburg; sister, Joanne McQuigg of FL; sister in law; Susan Kratfel of MD; 6 grandchildren, Tegan, Martin, and Christina Shelbo and Mikayla, Hunter and Mackenzie Hayes; 3 great grandchildren, Dalton Shelbo, Chase Hutcheson and Kimber Lee Shelbo. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Edward, Richard and Ronald Kratfel.

Services: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. Offer condolences at www.jamesfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the s Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org).
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019
