Norman H. Hunsicker, 93, of Allentown, passed away, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Fellowship Community, Whitehall, PA from complications due to Covid-19. He was the husband of the late Betty J. (Stein) Hunsicker to whom he was married for 45 years before her passing in 1994. He was the companion of the late Lorraine Hunsicker for 16 years. Born in Ironton, he was a son of the late Norman J. and Edith E. (Saeger) Hunsicker. He was the former owner of Albright's Hardware for 35 years before retiring in 1993. He was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs. Norman served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.



He is survived by a son, Richard E.; daughter, Linda Musseman; grandson, Thomas; sisters, Cathryn wife of Melvyn Bollinger and Carolyn Deater. He was predeceased by a grandson Michael in 1992; sister, Doris Wampleman two brothers, Willard and Barton.



Graveside services: 10:00 am Monday, June 8, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, Allentown. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, a donation in Norman's memory may be made to the church, 5550 PA-873, Neffs, PA 18065



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store