Norman J. Cimerol, 83, of Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Sandra (Wagner) Cimerol for 60 years. He was employed as a Tool Room Analyst for many years before retiring from Lucent Technologies. Surviving with his wife, Sandra, are sons, Jay and his wife Renee of Catasauqua and Norman and his fiancé Heather of Saylorsburg; a daughter, Julie Starner and her husband Bradley of Nazareth; a sister, Nanette Lamparella and her husband Donald of Allentown; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to a calling hour from 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, with a Prayer Service at 11 a.m. in the Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Please see www.pearsonfh.com for complete obituary.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 26, 2019