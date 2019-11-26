Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Cimerol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman J. Cimerol

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman J. Cimerol Obituary
Norman J. Cimerol, 83, of Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Sandra (Wagner) Cimerol for 60 years. He was employed as a Tool Room Analyst for many years before retiring from Lucent Technologies. Surviving with his wife, Sandra, are sons, Jay and his wife Renee of Catasauqua and Norman and his fiancé Heather of Saylorsburg; a daughter, Julie Starner and her husband Bradley of Nazareth; a sister, Nanette Lamparella and her husband Donald of Allentown; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to a calling hour from 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, with a Prayer Service at 11 a.m. in the Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Please see www.pearsonfh.com for complete obituary.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -